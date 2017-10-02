Cook caught three of eight targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos.

Cook wasn't targeted much through the early stages, but the introduction of backup quarterback EJ Manuel saw his usage increase later in the game. He finished tied for the team lead in targets, including two in the end zone that wound up as drops on catchable balls. Cook could remain heavily involved next week is Manuel plays for the injured Derek Carr (back), but he should have a role to play regardless, due to the team's injuries at the skill positions.