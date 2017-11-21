Raiders' Jared Cook: Ties season-low in receptions against New England
Cook caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Patriots.
Coming off his best performance of the year in which he racked up 126 yards on eight receptions against the Dolphins prior to the Raiders' bye week, Cook fell back to earth in Week 11 despite Derek Carr being forced to attempt 49 passes. Cook did play a role in the Raiders' longest play of the day, connecting with Carr on a 26-yard completion during the second quarter. Cook will look to find the end zone for just the second time all season in Week 12 against Denver.
