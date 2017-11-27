Raiders' Jared Cook: Totals one yard against Denver
Cook caught just one of five targets for one yard during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.
Cook has now logged just three receptions on 10 targets for 37 yards in two games since the Raiders' bye week, coming on the heels of an impressive performance against the Dolphins in Week 9 when he racked up 126 yards on eight catches. He could see an uptick in looks from quarterback Derek Carr in Week 13 against the Giants, however, as top receivers Amari Cooper (ankle, concussion) and Michael Crabtree aren't locks to suit up at this point.
More News
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Ties season low in receptions•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Tops 100 yards in primetime•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches four passes•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Explodes for first 100-yard receiving effort•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Limited to 14 yards•
-
Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches half his targets Sunday•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.