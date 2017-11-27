Cook caught just one of five targets for one yard during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.

Cook has now logged just three receptions on 10 targets for 37 yards in two games since the Raiders' bye week, coming on the heels of an impressive performance against the Dolphins in Week 9 when he racked up 126 yards on eight catches. He could see an uptick in looks from quarterback Derek Carr in Week 13 against the Giants, however, as top receivers Amari Cooper (ankle, concussion) and Michael Crabtree aren't locks to suit up at this point.