Cook corralled three of six targets, putting up 31 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.

The veteran tight end clinched his second receiving score over Oakland's past four games -- and his fourth touchdown of the season -- with a 23-yard catch from Derek Carr on Oakland's third play from scrimmage. Cook has cooled off after a roaring first quarter to the regular-season (370 yards and two touchdowns through Week 4), averaging 3.2 catches and fewer than 35 yards per game in six outings since. Week 12 brings a matchup against a Ravens defense that's been exposed in allowing 54 catches and 638 receiving yards to tight ends this season (among NFL's bottom eight teams in both categories)