Cook caught two passes for 23 yards on five targets during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

Cook came crashing back to earth Sunday with a lackluster two-catch performance after combining for 14 receptions and 216 receiving yards in the Raiders' previous two games. Game flow should have aided in Cook's potential volume as the Raiders fell behind 17-0 in the first half, but the tight end was still unable to rack up a meaningful stat line. The 31-year-old will look to get back on track in Week 16 against the Broncos on Monday night.