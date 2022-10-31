Stidham completed eight of 13 passes for 72 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Stidham relieved starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final drive of the contest after the Raiders had already fallen down by 24 points. Stidham managed to complete eight pass attempts in his limited playing time, but the offense still failed to make a mark on the scoreboard. He figures to retain backup duties against the Jaguars in Week 9.