Stidham completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers. He added 34 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Stidham was presented with a brutal matchup for his first career start, but the Raiders' new starter performed well despite the narrow loss. The 2019 fourth-round pick put his arm strength on display, routinely connecting on deep balls to Davante Adams (7-153-2) and Darren Waller (3-72-1). Stidham -- an unrestricted free agent in 2023 -- figures to start the regular season finale against the Chiefs after a strong debut under center. If Las Vegas' offense is going to adopt this vertical passing game following its change at quarterback, then Stidham could produce big fantasy totals again with a plethora of receiving weapons at his disposal.