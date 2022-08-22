Stidham is set to be the backup quarterback with Las Vegas this season, Marcus Mosher of USA Today reports.
Stidham will operate as Derek Carr's backup in 2022 after Nick Mullens was traded to the Vikings on Monday. Head coach Josh McDaniels likes to work with two quarterbacks only, placing Stidham as the next man up.
