Stidham (elbow) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
Stidham and Davante Adams (illness) both returned to full participation and will thus lead the Raiders' passing attack this Saturday against the Chiefs. It's a game with playoff implications for only one side, but there are a slew of personal milestones in play for Adams and RB Josh Jacobs, the league leaders in receiving touchdowns and rushing yards, respectively.
