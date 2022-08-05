Stidham completed eight of 15 passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for a 12-yard touchdown during the Raiders' 27-11 preseason win over the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Stidham got the starting nod with Derek Carr held out of the contest, and he put together a solid performance despite playing without any of the team's top pass-catching options. The 2019 fourth-round pick just arrived in mid-May via trade from the Patriots, but his familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels' playcalling and scheme appears to currently afford him the upper hand in the battle for the No. 2 quarterback job over journeyman Nick Mullens. Stidham will aim to continue making his case in the Raiders' next preseason contest, Sunday, Aug. 14 against the Vikings.