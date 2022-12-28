Stidham will replace Derek Carr as the Raiders' starting quarterback this Sunday against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stidham's first career start will come against one of the best defenses in the league, and under the guidance of a coaching staff that oversaw Carr's decline despite the offseason addition of WR Davante Adams. The 31-year-old QB did play much of the season without TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow, both of whom should be available to Stidham over the final two weeks of the season. The 26-year-old was a fourth-round pick of New England's in 2019 and has completed only 32 of 61 passes (52.5 percent) for 342 yards (5.6 YPA), two TDs and four INTs in his NFL career.