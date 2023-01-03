Stidham (right elbow) is listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Leading a spirited effort this past Sunday versus the 49ers' top-ranked defense in place of Derek Carr, Stidham completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while also turning seven carries into 34 yards. Stidham has a right elbow injury in the wake of the 37-34 overtime loss, but he at least will be afforded two more chances for all activity this week before the Raiders potentially hand him a designation ahead of Saturday's scheduled 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Gaudy totals in first career start•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Taking over starting job•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Eight completions in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Locked in as primary backup•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Uses legs to score Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham: Solid in exhibition start•