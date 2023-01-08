Stidham completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs. He added seven rushes for 50 yards.

Stidham led the Raiders to a field goal on their first offensive drive, but he otherwise struggled for much of the game. He threw an interception on a forced deep throw to Mack Hollins midway through the first quarter and also fumbled twice -- losing one. Stidham did show some rapport with Hunter Renfrow, which was highlighted by an 11-yard connection in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter to account for Las Vegas' only touchdown of the game. After replacing Derek Carr as the team's starting quarterback in Week 17, Stidham completed 45 of 70 passes for 584 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions across two games. He isn't likely to enter 2023 as the starter, but Stidham may have done enough in his brief audition to secure a backup role.