Stidham got the start under center Sunday with Derek Carr (rest) sitting out. He completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 68 yards while rushing four times for 16 yards and a touchdown in a 26-20 preseason win over the Vikings.

Stidham was acquired in what appeared to be a sweetheart deal between his former employer (Patriots) and his new team and head coach in Las Vegas this past offseason. The former fourth-round pick flashed his rushing abilities on an 11-yard scramble for a touchdown. Stidham wasn't much of a runner in college, totaling just 224 rushing yards on 211 attempts. The 24-year-old did have a nose for the end zone at Auburn (nine rushing touchdowns), so he could provide a unique set of fantasy stats as a pocket passer should Derek Carr miss time at any point during the regular season.