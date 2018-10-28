Cabinda start against the Colts on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cabinda will replace Emmanuel Lamur (coach's decision) as Oakland's starting strongside linebacker during his NFL debut. The rookie out of Penn State was promoted to the Raiders' 53-man roster two weeks ago. Cabinda's increased opportunity could propel him onto the IDP radar if he's able to show well against the Colts on Sunday.

