Raiders' Jason Cabinda: Inks deal with Raiders
Cabinda signed with the Raiders on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cabinda was a catalyst for a Penn State defense that finished their 2017 campaign with a Fiesta Bowl win over Washington. While the odds are somewhat stacked against Cabinda, he could squeak onto the 53-man roster with a strong showing throughout training camp.
