Raiders' Jason Cabinda: Promoted to active roster
Cabinda was signed off the Raiders' practice squad Tuesday and promoted to the active roster.
Cabinda, a 6-1, 243 pound linebacker out of Penn State, will take the place of Derrick Johnson on Oakland's 53-man roster. He will slide in behind starting middle linebacker Marquel Lee as a depth option.
