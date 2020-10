Witten caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 40-32 win over the Chiefs.

Witten logged a season-high 38 offensive snaps, but the veteran was limited to just 3.0 yards per reception. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Darren Waller continued to shine with a team-high five catches on seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. Witten remains ahead of 2019 fourth-rounder Foster Moreau in the pecking order, however.