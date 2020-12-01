Witten was not targeted during Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons.
Witten has been targeted no more than twice in a single contest all season, so his lack of involvement on a day the Raiders needed to air it out came as no surprise. The veteran tight end should factor back into the mix primarily as a run blocker Week 13 against the Jets.
