Witten caught two passes on as many targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Browns.

Witten was the Raiders' third-leading receiver Sunday as windy conditions limited all of Las Vegas' pass-catchers under 30 yards each. Fellow tight end Darren Waller led the way with five catches for 28 yards on six targets, though Witten tied his season high with 38 offensive snaps while providing additional support as a run blocker.