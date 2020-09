Witten turned his only target into a two-yard reception during the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Witten's debut with the Raiders was fairly uneventful despite playing a respectable 28 offensive snaps, while No. 1 tight end Darren Waller continued to shine with a team-high six catches for 45 yards on eight targets. Expect this contrast in output between the two tight ends to continue in Week 2 against the Saints.