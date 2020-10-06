Witten caught two passes on as many targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

Witten hauled in his first touchdown as a Raider with time winding down in the second quarter to make it a one-score game heading into halftime. The 38-year-old would ultimately be overshadowed by fellow tight end Darren Waller, however, as the latter secured nine of 12 targets for 88 yards. Witten has seen the field for at least 25 percent of Las Vegas' offensive snaps in all four games to this point.