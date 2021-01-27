Witten said Wednesday that he will retire from professional football, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Once his one-year deal with the Raiders officially expires in March, Witten plans to sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys, allowing him to retire as a member of the organization in which he spent the first 16 seasons of his career. The 38-year-old tight end finishes up a potential Hall of Fame career with 1,228 catches for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns in 271 games.