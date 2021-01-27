Witten has decided to end his NFL playing career, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Once his current deal with the Raiders officially expires in March, Witten plans to sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys in order to retire as a member of the team that he spent 16 seasons with prior to his lone season with Las Vegas. The 38-year-old tight end thus finishes up his highly-productive NFL career with 1,228 catches for 13,046 yards and 74 TDs in 271 games.
