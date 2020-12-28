Witten caught two of five targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Witten's five targets more than doubled his previous season high, but his 2.4 yards per target made for a forgettable performance while No. 1 tight end Darren Waller caught five passes for 112 yards. Having been eliminated from the playoff race, the Raiders might finally decide to give a handful of Witten's ineffective reps to Foster Moreau behind Waller in Week 17 against the Broncos.