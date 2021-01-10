Witten totaled 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for 69 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games during the 2020 season, though he was not targeted in the Raiders' Week 17 finale against the Broncos.

Witten set the NFL record for career games played by a tight end as a 38-year-old to close out his one-year deal in Las Vegas, but he was rather unproductive in 404 offensive snaps this season while fellow TE Foster Moreau's development likely suffered as a result. A second retirement announcement could be on the horizon for Witten, though he's not yet made a decision on his future in football.