Witten failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.

Witten's involvement in the Raiders' aerial attack has been nearly non-existent lately with just three total targets throughout the Raiders' past five games, while also logging less than 20 offensive snaps in back-to-back contests. Fellow tight end Darren Waller erupted for 200 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 receptions Sunday, combating the offense's struggles on the ground. Witten may be tasked with providing additional run-block support Week 14 after the Raiders averaged just 2.9 yards per carry on 25 rush attempts against the Jets.