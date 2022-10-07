Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Brown failed to take the practice field Friday after he participated in a limited capacity during Thursday's session. He picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's 32-23 victory over the Broncos. The 27-year-old linebacker will have one more chance to return to practice Saturday, but Divine Deablo, Denzel Perryman and Luke Masterson could take on expanded roles within the Raiders' linebacker corps Monday night against Kansas City if Brown is ultimately ruled out.