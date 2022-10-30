site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Jayon Brown: Sitting out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2022
Brown (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Saints.
Brown has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue, but he was able to shed that injury designation earlier in the week. He'll work to earn a chance to return to the field in Week 9 against the Jaguars.
