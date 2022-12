Brown (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Brown was unable to log any practice activity prior to Thursday's matchup versus the Rams due to a hand issue, and he's since been ruled out for the contest. Darien Butler and Curtis Bolton are candidates to receive additional linebacker snaps for the time being behind starters Luke Masterson and Denzel Perryman.