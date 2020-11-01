site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Jeff Heath: Exits with hip issue
RotoWire Staff
Heath is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns with a hip injury.
Heath didn't have a tackle before exiting the contest with the injury. The 29-year-old has mostly played in a rotational role this season, though he played every defensive snap last week.
