Heath (shoulder) said practices in Las Vagas have been "a completely different dynamic when pads are on," Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

"The game seems to speed up. . . and we need a lot of practices in pads before we're ready to play," Heath said. Having recovered from January shoulder surgery, Heath is now able to turn his full attention toward getting up to speed in the Raiders' defensive scheme. The former Cowboy stands to compete for starting free safety reps with Erik Harris throughout training camp.