Heath notched one solo tackle, two defended passes and two interceptions during Sunday's 37-12 win over the Broncos.

Heath once again only filled a rotational role in Las Vegas' secondary (48 percent of snaps) Sunday, but he made the most of his opportunities en route to being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes. The 29-year-old now has three interceptions on the year, but he'll be difficult to trust for IDP purposes against the Chiefs in Week 11 while playing a part-time role.