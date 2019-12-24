Play

Valoaga was claimed off waivers by the Raiders on Tuesday.

Valoaga was waived by the 49ers on Monday and will remain in the Bay Area with his new team. The 25-year-old appeared in four games with San Francisco and had two tackles and one pass defensed.

