default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chinn (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Chinn popped up on Friday's injury report due to a back issue, but he's been cleared to play in Sunday's AFC West tilt after going through pregame warmups. The sixth-year safety has accumulated 45 tackles (19 solo) and one forced fumble in the five games since the Raiders' Week 8 bye.

More News