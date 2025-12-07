Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Active for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Chinn popped up on Friday's injury report due to a back issue, but he's been cleared to play in Sunday's AFC West tilt after going through pregame warmups. The sixth-year safety has accumulated 45 tackles (19 solo) and one forced fumble in the five games since the Raiders' Week 8 bye.
More News
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Pops up on injury report•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Career-high 17 stops in Week 13•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Forces turnover in Week 12 loss•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Six tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Leads Vegas with nine stops•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Logs 10 stops in Week 7 loss•