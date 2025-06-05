Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Back on practice field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn (undisclosed) participated during OTAs on Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Chinn sat out of last week's open practice, but he's now back from whatever it was that was keeping him off the field. He's entering the first year of his contract with his new team in Las Vegas, and he figures to start at safety next to Isaiah Pola-Mao in 2025.
