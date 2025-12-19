Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Back to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn (back) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.
Chinn has missed just one defensive snap all season, and being cleared of any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest means he will likely keep his missed snap count in the single digits. The safety has accumulated 107 tackles (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, so far this season, and will look to add to that number as he suits up for Sunday.
