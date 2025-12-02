Chinn registered 17 tackles (eight solo) during the Raiders' 31-14 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

It was another productive performance for Chinn, who finished Sunday's game with a career-high 17 tackles while playing every single defensive snap for the 12th time this season. The 2020 second-rounder has accumulated 93 tackles (52 solo), two pass defenses and two forced fumbles through 12 regular-season games, and Chinn is on track to surpass his career-best tackling total (117) that he set in both 2020 and 2024 with the Panthers and Commanders, respectively.