Chinn (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Chinn has been given the green light to play Sunday after ending Week 15 prep with back-to-back limited practices. In the six games since the Raiders' Week 8 bye, Chinn has accumulated 56 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

