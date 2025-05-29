Chinn (undisclosed) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Chinn signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Raiders this past offseason after logging a career year with the Commanders in 2024. The Southern Illinois product appeared in all 17 regular-season games, recording 117 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble over 968 defensive snaps. Once Chinn returns to full health, he's likely to serve as the Raiders' top strong safety.