Chinn recorded 10 total tackles (four solo) and an interception during Sunday's 38-33 win over the Jets.

Chinn had quite a day in Week 8, finishing second on the team in takedowns while also jumping in front of a deep ball from Jets quarterback Geno Smith for the safety's first interception of the year. Chinn has now compiled 56 total tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception over eight contests so far during the 2026 campaign.