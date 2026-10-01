Chinn recorded eight tackles (seven solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 35-27 win at New Orleans.

Chinn came on a delayed blitz on a fourth down just outside the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, and he was able to jar the ball loose from quarterback Tyler Shough's grasp in the backfield, giving the Raiders the ball back with a 35-27 lead. His big role in Las Vegas' secondary means he might be worth a look as an IDP option in some formats heading into a Week 4 tilt versus the Chiefs.