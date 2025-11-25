Chinn posted six tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble during the Raiders' 24-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Chinn briefly left Sunday's game due to an undisclosed injury early in the first quarter, but he was quickly cleared to return and finished the contest tied with Devin White for the second most tackles on the Raiders behind Maxx Crosby (eight). Chinn was able to force a turnover late in the second quarter, when he came from behind to punch the ball out of Jerry Jeudy's arms, though the Raiders weren't able to convert that opportunity into points. Chinn has posted at least six tackles in each of his last eight games, and over that span he has accumulated 61 tackles (31 solo), one pass defense and two forced fumbles.