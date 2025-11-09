Chinn tallied nine tackles (two solo) during the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Chinn has recorded at least seven stops in five of his last six games and has played every single defensive snap through the Raiders' first nine games of the regular season. He's up to 64 total tackles on the year and is on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for a second straight season and for the fourth time in his career.