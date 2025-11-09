Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Leads Vegas with nine stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn tallied nine tackles (two solo) during the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.
Chinn has recorded at least seven stops in five of his last six games and has played every single defensive snap through the Raiders' first nine games of the regular season. He's up to 64 total tackles on the year and is on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for a second straight season and for the fourth time in his career.
More News
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Logs 10 stops in Week 7 loss•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Posts season high in stops Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Notches three tackles in win•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Back on practice field•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Dealing with injury•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Set to sign in Las Vegas•