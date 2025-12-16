Chinn recorded three total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 31-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Chinn was limited throughout the week with a back issue ahead of Week 15, and his production may have taken a hit as result of the injury. The safety had combined to compile 28 total stops, including 1.0 sacks, over the team's previous two contests. On the year, Chinn is now up to 107 total tackles (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 14 games this season.