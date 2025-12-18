Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Limited with back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Chinn upgraded to limited participation Thursday after being unable to participate in Wednesday's session. The safety has missed just one defensive snap all season, and Thursday's upgrade in practice participation is a good sign that he will play in Sunday's game against the Texans. Chinn will have one more opportunity to upgrade to a full participant in the hopes of avoiding an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.
