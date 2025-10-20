Chinn finished Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs with 10 tackles (eight solo) and one forced fumble.

Chinn was one of play Raiders defenders to play every single defensive snap and finished third in tackles behind Elandon Roberts (18) and Devin White (16). Chinn has recorded 10 tackles in two of his last three games and is up to 48 stops through seven regular-season games, which puts him on pace to surpass 100 tackles for a second consecutive year.