Chinn registered seven tackles (three solo) during the Raiders' 23-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Chinn was working through a back issue during Week 16 prep, but it didn't appear to bother him as he was able to play every single defensive snap while finishing tied for the third-most tackles on the Raiders behind Devin White (11) and Elandon Roberts (eight). Chinn is up to 114 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games and is just three stops shy from matching a career high that he set with the Panthers in 2020 and the Commanders in 2024. He'll have an opportunity to create a new career high in tackles this Sunday against the Giants.