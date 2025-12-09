Chinn recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

Chinn finished second on the team behind Devin White (19) in takedowns, and he was able to get to Bo Nix for a sack in the fourth quarter. The safety is having the best year of his career in his first campaign in Las Vegas, compiling 104 total tackles (59 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 13 contests.