Las Vegas placed Chinn (back) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Chinn played almost every defensive snap in each of the Raiders' first 15 games, but he's been dealing with a back injury for most of December. Las Vegas is firmly in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft and has no reason to expose Chinn to potentially worsening the issue, so the team has chosen to shut him down. Chinn will end the campaign with 114 tackles (including 1.0 sacks), two forced fumbles and two defensed passes.